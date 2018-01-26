Last shots: Bucks 116, Nets 91

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-91 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Eighteen last shots for Milwaukee’s 18 made free throws on Friday night.

1. The Bucks looked to be in a good place after getting a pair of practices in while not having a game since Monday. The time between games on the practice floor was able to help the team become adjusted to playing for interim head coach Joe Prunty.

2. The team is now 2-0 under Prunty’s lead, although both wins have come against two of the NBA’s worst teams. The Suns, whom the Bucks beat on Monday, are one of only six teams in the NBA that have a worse winning percentage than the Nets do. Brooklyn is now 18-31 and Phoenix is 17-32.

3. The Nets are bad. They may not be quite as bad as they have been in previous seasons, but they’re still bad. They opened up the game 1-11 from 3-point range, and not much of that was due to suffocating defense from Milwaukee. Brooklyn had open looks, they just couldn’t convert many of them.

4. The Bucks led at half 58-35. The Nets looked like they didn’t belong on an NBA floor in the first half. Part of the reason for that was the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had 24 of his game-high 41 points before the break.

5. Antetokounmpo may have had his best game of the season on Friday night. He aside from the 41 points, he finished with 13 rebounds and seven assists. Antetokounmpo did so in roughly 33 minutes on the floor, which is four below his NBA-leading 37.4 minutes per game. He shot 14-20 from the field and was a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

6. Friday marked the first time this season that Antetokounmpo was perfect in a game from behind the arc when attempting multiple 3-pointers.

7. The energy that Antetokounmpo brought to the game on Friday night was visible. It also was the first time that he played in eight games after missing Milwaukee’s previous two contests due to right knee soreness.

8. “Those eight days, they helped me a lot,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was able to reenergize, get my confidence up, and feel stronger.”

9. Antetokounmpo looked all of those things. He closed out the first half on a high note, with one of his most thunderous dunks to date. Friday night was the first time that Antetokounmpo scored more than 30 points since early January, a stretch of six games.

10. The third quarter was a rough patch for the Bucks. They were outscored by the Nets 37-23 in the period, their lead was cut to nine entering the fourth. In the third quarter Nets guard D’Angelo Russell had 10 points off the bench in just under five minutes. Guard Joe Harris added in eight, including a pair of 3-pointers early in the quarter.

11. The fourth quarter was the opposite, as the Bucks were able to re-distance themselves from the Nets. Antetokounmpo had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Nets only had 19 points as a team.

12. Sterling Brown was the first player for the Bucks to emerge from the bench in the first quarter on Friday, despite a run-in with the law early on Friday morning.

13. Brown was arrested in Milwaukee over a dispute with police over a parking space. He allegedly resisted arrest and had a Taser administered on him.

14. Brown did have a couple of marks on his face, but did not want to comment on the matter.

15. “I mean, it’s a personal issue I’m dealing with right now. It’s being handled. I’d appreciate if y’all respect that right now.”

16. Brown played the most minutes of anyone on Milwaukee’s bench with 27. He finished with four points, nine rebounds, and an assist, but did struggle shooting. He was 1-of-7 from the floor.

17. “I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” said Brown when asked if his legal matter would affect his play on the court. “That’s working and the results are gonna show, you know. I’ve been working, I’ve been getting more minutes and I’ve been taking advantage of that. I don’t expect nothing to change so I’m going to keep going.”

18. The Bucks are back in action Sunday afternoon on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Chicago has won both meetings between the teams this year to date. The game is the front end of a back-to-back, with the Philadelphia 76ers in Milwaukee on Monday night.

