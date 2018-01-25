Report: Brewers sign free agent OF Lorenzo Cain

Lorenzo Cain is coming back to where he started.

According to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the free agent outfielder. Cain began his career with Milwaukee in 2010 before being traded to Kansas City in 2011 as part of a deal that sent pitcher Zack Grienke to the Brewers.

Advertisement

Crasnick reports the contract is the largest deal signed this offseason.

An All-Star in 2015, the 31-year-old Cain batted .300 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 155 games for the Royals last season.

With Cain in the mix, along with the trade for Christian Yelich, the Brewers have a bit of a logjam in the outfield, considering most of their outfield from a year ago — Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Domingo Santana and Brett Phillips — is still around. It’s possible, and probably likely, that general manager David Stearns isn’t done dealing.

Related

Comments

comments