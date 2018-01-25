Brewers make a big move, trade for OF Christian Yelich

David Stearns has traded away plenty of big names since becoming the Milwaukee Brewers general manager. On Thursday, he did the opposite.

As first reported by the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by the club, the Brewers have acquired the services of Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich. In return, Milwaukee will send its top prospect, outfielder Lewis Brinson, along with outfielder Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and pitcher Jordan Yamamoto.

In his fourth full year in the majors, the 26-year-old Yelich batted .282 with 18 home runs and 81 RBIs last season for the Marlins. According to ESPN Stats and Info, only three outfielders — Mike Trout, Rookie Betts and Charlie Blackmon — have a better batting average the last two seasons than Yelich’s .299.

It’s not just offense that Milwaukee is getting. Yelich won a Gold Glove in 2014 and has a career fielding percentage of .992, including .997 in 2017.

Grabbing Yelich comes at a significant cost. Brinson was the No. 1 prospect in Milwaukee’s organization, according to BaseballAmerica.com, while Harrison was No. 5 and Diaz was No. 9.

A lefty, the California native is under contract through 2021 with a team option for 2022. He’s due to make $7 million in 2018.

