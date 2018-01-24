Report: Brewers have put together trade package for Yelich

According to Sirius XM Radio Host Craig Mish the Milwaukee Brewers have put together a trade offer for Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.

The report was later confirmed by Joe Frisaro, the MLB.com reporter for the Marlins.

Frisaro reports that the Marlins have an interest in Milwaukee prospect Lewis Brinson. Brinson is the top prospect in the Milwaukee system, according to MLB.com. He made his Major League debut last season, playing in 21 games. Brinson had a slash line of .106/.236/.277, totaling two home runs and three runs batted in.

Yelich has expressed his interest in being traded from the Marlins after they have already sold off key players in Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, and Marcell Ozuna. Last season he hit 18 home runs while driving in 81 runs and posting a 3.9 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

Yelich has four years remaining on a seven-year deal worth $49.57 million. He also has a $15 million dollar option for the 2022 season. His 2018 salary is $7 million.

