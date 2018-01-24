Packers finalize their coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their coaching staff.

As expected, Joe Philbin will return to Green Bay and take over as offensive coordinator. He was with the Packers from 2003 to 2011, including the final five years as the offensive coordinator. In his final season, Green Bay produced its highest-scoring offense in team history, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned the first of his two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Philbin was with Indianapolis the last two years after serving as the head coach with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons.

On the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay hands the keys to Mike Pettine. A highly regarded coach that served under Rex Ryan, Pettine fielded some of the top defenses in the league with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bill before taking over as the head coach in Cleveland for two seasons. He spent last year with Seattle. He takes over a unit that had come up short more often than not in the last few years under former defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

Here’s the rest of the staff (* indicates they are new)

Offensive Coaching Staff

Joe Philbin, Offensive Coordinator *

James Campen, Offense – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Jim Hostler, Offense – Pass Game Coordinator *

Brian Angelichio, Tight Ends

Frank Cignetti Jr., Quarterbacks *

Ben Sirmans, Running Backs

David Raih, Wide Receivers

Jeff Blasko, Assistant Offensive Line

Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Pettine, Defensive Coordinator *

Winston Moss, Associate Head Coach/Linebackers

Patrick Graham, Defense – Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers *

Joe Whitt Jr., Defense – Pass Game Coordinator

Jason Simmons, Secondary *

Jerry Montgomery, Defensive Line

Scott McCurley, Defensive Assistant

Ryan Downard, Defensive Quality Control *

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Ron Zook, Special Teams Coordinator

Maurice Drayton, Assistant Special Teams *

Strength and Conditioning Staff

Mark Lovat, Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Chris Gizzi, Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Thadeus Jackson, Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Grant Thorne, Strength & Conditioning Assistant

