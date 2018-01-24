Firing Jason Kidd was the right decision for Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have underachieved their way through the first half of the 2017-18 NBA season. They’re currently 24-22 on the season and announced the firing of coach Jason Kidd on Monday.

Milwaukee has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that they placed upon themselves. This was supposed to be the year where the Bucks were supposed to improve upon their previous seasons and not only advance to the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003-04, but win their first playoff series since the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2001 playoffs.

The decision may have been a tough one to make for Milwaukee general management Jon Horst, mainly due to the loyalty All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown toward Kidd. Successful teams have had to make difficult decisions like this in the past.

For examples, one can point to the two teams that have dominated the NBA over the past three seasons. The Golden State Warriors fired coach Mark Jackson following his third season that saw his team win 51 games. In his first year, he only won 23 games, before more than doubling their win total to 46 victories in his second season. Golden State management didn’t feel the fit was right for the team, despite the success.

The Warriors inserted current coach Steve Kerr as his replacement prior to the 2014-15 season and since then they’ve gone 244-49 in the regular season, won the Western Conference three seasons in a row, and hoisted a pair of Larry O’Brien trophies. That was a tough decision to make, but it was the right one.

Flip back to the Eastern Conference and the Cleveland Cavaliers have also seen success after making a coaching change. The Cavs hired David Blatt as the coach in the summer of 2014, weeks before forward LeBron James returned to the team after spending four years in Miami as a member of the Heat.

It was evident from the start that the Cavaliers were not going to reach their potential with Blatt at the helm. He was fired in January of 2016, a year and a half into the job. Blatt had a record of 83-40 as a coach when he was fired. Management in Cleveland felt that he wasn’t the right fit for James and the rest of the Cavaliers. Coach Tyronn Lue replaced him on an interim basis and won the Cleveland’s first championship in 52 years five months into the job over Kerr’s Warriors in a thrilling 7-game series.

While those teams may not directly compare to the Bucks in terms of talent, the decisions made to compare. Milwaukee was underachieving with Kidd at the helm. The Bucks don’t have the perfect roster by any stretch of the imagination, but they do have a Antetokounmpo, who is regarded as arguably one of the NBA’s 10 best players, as well as Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, and will have Jabari Parker again sometime soon.

Those players aren’t enough to win a championship in today’s NBA, at least not currently. That being said, those players are certainly enough to be better than a team fighting for a playoff spot.

Kidd wasn’t maximizing what Milwaukee has on the roster currently. With a player like Antetokounmpo the Bucks should be closer to fighting for the top playoff seed in the conference than the last one.

While Kidd was a tremendous player in his day, it was becoming more and more evident that he was nothing more than an average at best coach. He certainly made Milwaukee better in his first days on the job, elevating a 15-67 that he inherited to 41-41 and the playoffs in his first season deserves praise. With that, he deserves criticism for not growing beyond that. Failing to qualify for the playoffs the next season was a disappointment. Failing to win a playoff series last season should be looked at as underachieving, especially after leading the Toronto Raptors 2-1 in the series with Game 4 in Milwaukee.

The decision for Milwaukee may have been a tough one, but make no mistake, it was one that needed to be made. The Bucks did the right thing in firing Kidd. It became evident that the Bucks were not going to reach their peak and contend for championships under Kidd.

Now the search for a coach that can lead the franchise to its first championship since 1971 begins. The clock is ticking while Antetokounmpo is in town. There is no guarantee that he’ll be with the Bucks forever, just ask the Cavaliers about what it’s like to lose a once-in-a-generation talent without grabbing a title first.

That’s not a position that the Bucks want to be in, and the hiring of their next coach is one of the biggest decisions in the history of the franchise.

It’s the decision the Bucks must get correct if they want to have a legitimate championship window.

