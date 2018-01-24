Badgers fall to Iowa 85-67

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 85-67 on Tuesday night in Iowa City. The Badgers started out slowly, similar to their loss against Purdue the week prior.

Iowa led 9-0 nearly four minutes into the game. When they lost to Purdue last week they trailed 12-0 to start the game.

Wisconsin was able to fight back and cut Iowa’s lead to four points with just over two minutes left in the first half, but then Iowa finished the half on a 6-1 run to go into the locker room with a 37-28 lead.

In the second half it was more of the same, the Hawkeyes opened up a lead as large as 22 points down the stretch. Iowa got a strong effort from freshman Luka Garza, he had 17 points and 16 rebounds in the win for Iowa. Tyler Cook also had 17 points for Iowa as five Hawkeyes reached double-figures in total.

Forward Ethan Happ had the best day for Wisconsin, he finished the night with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin had three players score in double-figures, as Khalil Iverson had 17 points and Charles Thomas scored 10 points in 17 minutes off of the bench.

The Badgers return to action on Friday night in East Lansing, Mi., where they’ll take on the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans. Tip-off is at 7pm.

