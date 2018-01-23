Bucks fire Kidd, defeat Suns 109-105

Monday was an interesting day for the Milwaukee Bucks as it started with the franchise relieving Jason Kidd of his duties as head coach. Later Monday night the Bucks snapped a short two game losing skid with a 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Forward Khris Middleton had 35 points on the evening. His effort was aided by guard Malcolm Brogdon who finished with a career-high 32 points in his return from a one game absence. Brogdon missed Milwaukee’s loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night while he was handling a personal matter.

The Bucks trailed Phoenix 79-76 to start the fourth quarter but outscored the Suns 33-26 in the game’s final period. Middleton and Brogdon combined for 23 of Milwaukee’s 33 points. Middleton made all four shots he attempted in the quarter.

Phoenix was led by forward TJ Warren in scoring with 23 points. Center Greg Monroe had 19 points and seven rebounds in his return to Milwaukee after being traded from the Bucks to the Suns earlier in the season.

Milwaukee All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second consecutive game with a sore right knee. He is expected to return on Friday night when the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets.

