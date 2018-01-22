Who should the Brewers pursue: Arrieta, Darvish, or Archer

The Milwaukee Brewers have been relatively quiet this offseason, but in the past week, the Brewers have been linked to a number of top pitching free agents such as Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish. They have also been mentioned in trade talks with teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Chris Archer.

Brewers GM David Stearns has had a flawless track record when it comes to making trades, signing free agents, and scouring the waiver wire. I have total confidence in Stearns and the decision he ultimately makes, since he’s never done anything for me to question his ability to do his job.

But for those of us who are playing GM and commenting on who we think the Brewers should sign, here’s a breakdown of three of the big names the Brewers have been rumored to be interested in: Arrieta, Darvish, Archer.

Age: Arrieta- turns 32 in March of 18′ Darvish | turns 32 in August of 18′ Archer- turns 30 in September of 18′



Number of seasons in the MLB: Arrieta- 8 Darvish- 5 (played in Japan for 7 seasons prior to joining MLB) Archer- 6



Number of seasons logging 200+ innings: Arrieta- 1 Darvish- 1 Archer- 3



Number of seasons striking out 200+ batters: Arrieta- 1 Darvish- 3 Archer- 3



Number of seasons having an ERA under 3.50: Arrieta- 3 Darvish- 3 Archer- 3



Number of seasons having a WHIP under 1.30: Arrieta- 5 Darvish- 5 Archer- 6



What the Brewers would have to give up: Arrieta- compensation pick Darvish- nothing Archer- prospects



What the player is commanding in free agency: Arrieta- 160 million over 6 years (26.67M/Yr) Darvish- 110 million over 5 years (22 M/Yr) Archer- Under contract till 2021 (7.56 M/Yr)



For my money, I’d like to see the Brewers deal some of their prospects to acquire a pitcher like Chris Archer. Archer is younger than both Arrieta and Darvish and would be under club control through 2021. His contract would be much less than the huge contracts Arrieta and Darvish would be asking for.

The Brewers will also need to unload some of their prospects by December of 2018, because many of their high profile prospects will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft in 2019 and will potentially be lost.

Prospects Isan Diaz (6th), Monte Harrison (14th), Trey Supak (16th), Jake Gatewood (18th), Cody Ponce (21st), Josh Pennington (22nd), Kodi Medeiros (23rd), Phil Bickford (24th), Carlos Herrera (30th) are all eligible for the Rule 5 draft after next season. That is nine of the Brewers top-30 prospects that could be lost if not given a roster spot on the Brewers 40-man roster this upcoming December.

