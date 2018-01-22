Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd

The Jason Kidd era in Milwaukee is over.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks fired Kidd on Monday afternoon, bringing his tenure to an end at 291 games. He went 139-152 in those games, including a pair of playoff appearances that ended with them losing in the first round both times.

This year, though, Milwaukee has struggled to meet fan expectations, going just 23-22 despite having one of the top players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a press release. “We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported soon after the story was published that Kidd had not officially been told he’d been let go and that Antetokounmpo was “devastated.”

Milwaukee assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach starting Monday night when the team faces Phoenix.

