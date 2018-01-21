Bucks fall to Sixers 116-94

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night, 116-94 on the road in Philadelphia.

Milwaukee was without forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Malcolm Brogdon in the loss. Antetokounmpo missed the game due to right knee soreness and Brogdon was away from the team while dealing with a personal matter. The Bucks also announced prior to the game that Antetokounmpo will also miss Monday’s game at home against Phoenix.

Advertisement

Philadelphia was led by All-Star forward Joel Embiid. He finished the night with 29 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks for the 76ers. The win for Philadelphia moves them into the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings as of Saturday night. That spot was previously held by the Bucks, who now drop to eighth after losing.

Milwaukee was led by forward Khris Middleton, who had his first career triple-double. He tallied 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. All five starters for Milwaukee reached double-figures in the scoring column. That included Tony Snell and Sterling Brown, who moved into the starting lineup for the absent Antetokounmpo and Brogdon.

Milwaukee will be in action next on Monday night at home against the Phoenix Suns. While Antetokounmpo will not play in that game, he is expected to return to action on Friday night when the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets.

Related

Comments

comments