Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss pair of games

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next two games with right knee soreness. Those two games come on Saturday night in Philadelphia and Monday night at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee will also be missing guard Malcolm Brogdon Saturday night in Philadelphia. He’s away from the team dealing with a personal matter. Brogdon is expected to be back in the lineup Monday night according to Milwaukee head coach Jason Kidd.

Guard Tony Snell and forward Thon Maker are expected to start in place of Brogdon and Antetokounmpo on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo did also miss the December 23 game against Charlotte with soreness in his right knee. Milwaukee lost that game 111-106 despite a 31 points from forward Khris Middleton.

Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action on Friday, January 26, when the Brooklyn Nets visit Milwaukee.

On the season Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star team earlier this week by the NBA.

