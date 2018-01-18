Giannis named All-Star starter for second straight year

He won’t get to choose his teammates, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA All-Star for a second year in a row.

The final voting numbers were released Thursday, and the Greek Freak finished No. 2 in fan voting, a little more than 100,000 votes behind Cleveland’s LeBron James. It means James will be the captain of one team as part of the new All-Star draft format, while Golden State’s Steph Curry will captain the other team after getting the most fan votes among Western Conference players.

It should be noted that Antetokounmpo actually got more votes from current players than James, and each got all 99 votes from the media.

Antetokounmpo is the first Milwaukee player to go to back-to-back All-Star games since Ray Allen went to three straight from 2000 to 2002. And he’ll be the first to be a starter in back-to-back years since Marques Johnson in 1979 and 1980.

While the Bucks may not necessarily be meeting fans’ expectations, Antetokounmpo has more than held up his end of the bargain. He’s currently second in the NBA in scoring at 28.2 points per game and tenth in rebounding at 10.1 per game. The fifth-year pro also leads Milwaukee in assists, while currently sitting second in steals and blocks.

The rest of the Eastern Conference players in the starters pool are Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Kyrie Irving.

On the Western Conference side of things, the starters pool consists of Curry, his teammate Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden and the New Orleans pair of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Reserves will be voted on by the NBA’s coaches.

