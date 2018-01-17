Badgers fall to Purdue 78-50

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their worst defeat of the 2017-18 season on Tuesday night 78-50 at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten) started out the game strong, scoring the first 12 points of the evening by connecting on 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions. The Badgers ultimately trailed 18-2 before they made their first field goal of the game, an Ethan Happ layup with 12:27 remaining in the first half.

Advertisement

Happ was the only Badger to reach double-figures in scoring. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Freshman Nate Reuvers was the second-highest scorer, he finished with eight points.

Purdue’s lead grew to as large as 21 points after guard Carsen Edwards made a layup with 3:50 left in the half. Edwards was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers with 21 points. Purdue had four players score double-figures including Vincent Edwards with 20 points.

Turnovers plagued Wisconsin (9-10, 2-4) on Tuesday night. They finished the first half with 15, which tied a season-high, and had 20 in total for the game.

The 28-point loss by Wisconsin was the largest margin of defeat for the Badgers since March 6, 2011 when they fell to Ohio State 93-65.

The Badgers will return to action on Friday night against the University of Illinois at the Kohl Center. Tip off is at 8PM.

Related

Comments

comments