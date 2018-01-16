Familiar names added to Pro Bowl roster

A couple of familiar names for fans of the Badgers and Packers were added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert earned his first career trip for the Cleveland Browns after piling up 144 tackles, tied for the most in the NFL, while Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams was selected for his first Pro Bowl following a season in which he finished second in the league with 10 touchdowns.

Schobert, named a first alternate last month, replaces Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was lost for the season after a scary spine injury. A fourth-round pick in 2016, Schobert is the first former Wisconsin linebacker to make the Pro Bowl since Deral Teteak went in 1952.

Adams, meanwhile, managed to make his first Pro Bowl despite playing most of the season with a backup quarterback. The former second-round pick accounted for 74 catches, 885 yards and the 10 touchdowns. He earned a massive 4-year, $58 million contract extension in late December for his efforts. Adams takes the spot of Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who dropped out due to injury.

The game will be played Jan. 28 in Orlando.

