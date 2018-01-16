Bucks knock off Wizards 104-95

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 104-95 on Monday afternoon in the nation’s capital snapping their short two-game losing skid.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had the first 20-point, 20-rebound game of his career. He finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists.

The Bucks got off to a hot start opening up a 10-3 lead in the first few minutes of the game before ultimately trailing after the quarter 30-28. Milwaukee was able to then outscore the Wizards 50-42 in the second and third quarters to hold a 78-72 lead entering the final period.

Washington started the fourth quarter racing out to a lead of four with 8:04 remaining after Kelly Oubre Jr. knocked down three free throws. After the Wizards held a 93-91 lead with 5:55 left they were outscored 13-2 down the stretch thanks to aggressive offense from both Antetokounmpo and guard Eric Bledsoe. Bledsoe finished the day with 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

The win moves Milwaukee to 23-20 on the season. They’re back in action on Wednesday night at home taking on the Miami Heat. Milwaukee lost to Miami 97-79 on Sunday afternoon on the road.

