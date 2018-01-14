Bucks lose to Heat 97-79

The Milwaukee Bucks opened up their quick two game east coast road trip with a 97-79 loss in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee struggled on the offensive end finishing the game with an abysmal shooting percentage of 31.6 (25-79) from the floor. That mark included the Bucks shooting 4-of-28 from behind the 3-point line. The 14.3% mark from deep is the worst for Milwaukee this season, surpassing their loss to Washington in November where they finished the game 4-of-22 (18.2%) from deep.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for Milwaukee. He finished the afternoon with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting and knocked down all 10 free throws that he attempted.

While the Bucks did manage to have four of their five starters reach double-figures in scoring, guard Eric Bledsoe and forward Khris Middleton had especially tough days. Those two combined to shoot 7-of-32 from the floor including 1-of-14 from behind the arc. Bledsoe finished the afternoon with 10 points while Middleton had 16, thanks in large part to a 9-of-10 performance from the free throw line.

The Bucks did hold a 43-41 lead at halftime, but then they struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the second half. Miami outscored them 30-16 in the third quarter to open up a 71-59 lead heading into the fourth.

The loss knocks Milwaukee to 22-20 on the season. Miami has now won seven consecutive games, the longest active win streak in the NBA. The Bucks will be back in action on Monday afternoon in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards on Martin Luther King Day. Tip off is set for 1pm.

