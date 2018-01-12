Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable: Jan. 12, 2018

It looked as if the Wisconsin basketball team was making strides during a five-game winning streak. The Badgers scored at least 81 points in four of the five games and seemed to have found some potential answers to the absence of D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King. Now, after back-to-back losses at Rutgers and Nebraska, the uncertainty around the team has returned.

At 9-9 overall, and 2-3 in Big Ten play, the Badgers are very much in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998, especially with a tough stretch ahead that includes a game at No. 5 Purdue on Tuesday.

We were joined on this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable by former Badgers Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter to get their take on this year’s team, including what’s holding them back, whether Trice should return this year and more.

Zach Heilprin & Danny Cunningham

Mike Bruesewitz

Josh Gasser

Zak Showalter

