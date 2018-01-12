Brewers ink reliever for 2018 season

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Boone Logan to a one-year deal for the 2018 season. The deal also includes a team option for the 2019 season.

Logan has spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball with five different teams. In 2017 Logan was with the Cleveland Indians where he pitched in 38 games. He finished the season with a 4.71 earned run average and 28 strikeouts over the course of 21 innings pitched.

Advertisement

Logan was placed on the disabled list with a strained left lat muscle in July and did not return to action during the season.

The deal is reportedly worth $2.5 million guaranteed for the 2018 season, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Related

Comments

comments