Bucks top Magic 110-103

The Milwaukee Bucks got back in the win column with a 110-103 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s high-scorer with 26 points on a very efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. All five starters for the Bucks reached double-figures in scoring, with all five reaching at least 14 points.

The one area of major struggle was the shooting from 3-point range for Milwaukee. They finished the game shooting 4-19 from deep. Despite the issues from deep, the Bucks used a strong defensive performance in most of the game. They allowed the Magic to score 29 points in the first quarter and 34 points in the final period. During the second and third quarters they locked down on that end of the floor, allowing 23 and 24 points, respectively.

The Bucks will return to action on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised matchup at home.

Before the game the Bucks announced that forward Jabari Parker is on schedule to return prior to the All-Star break. Parker tore his left ACL in February of 2017. That injury was his second torn ACL of his career. The former No. 2 overall pick was averaging a career-best 20.1 points per game through 51 games last season before his injury.

