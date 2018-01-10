Report: Packers hire new defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are set to hire former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as the team’s new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Pettine’s most recent coaching job in the NFL was as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15. Prior to that he was the defensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2013 and for the New York Jets from 2009-12. His stops in Buffalo and New York were both with Rex Ryan as head coach.

His time as a defensive coordinator has been impressive. In the five seasons he has spent has a defensive coordinator his units have finished no worse than 10th in total defense in the NFL. That 10th ranked defense was his lone season in Buffalo. While in New York his defenses were no worse than eighth, including a first ranked defense in 2009.

As head coach in Cleveland, Pettine finished with an overall record of 10-22 in two seasons. He did go 7-9 in his first year on the job, however the Browns fell to 3-13 in season two. After a 7-4 start as a head coach, Pettine went 3-18 over his last 21 games.

Pettine spent the 2017 season as a defensive consultant with the Seattle Seahawks.

