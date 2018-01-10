Report: Packers hire Cignetti as quarterbacks coach

The Green Bay Packers have hired Frank Cignetti as their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report by Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein.

Cignetti was the New York Giants quarterbacks coach last season and has over nine years of coaching experience in the NFL. He has also spent a number of years at the college ranks as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator.

Cignetti is just the latest hire the Packers organization has made over the past few days, joining new GM Brian Gutekunst, offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

