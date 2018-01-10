Report: Eliot Wolf on the move to Cleveland

According to a report by Green Bay Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, Eliot Wolf has picked the Browns over the Packers and Raiders, and will re-join GM John Dorsey in Cleveland.

Wolf, the son of Packers former GM Ron Wolf, is expected to join the Browns organization as the assistant GM.

He was one of three in-house candidates up for the open GM position with the Packers, but the team ultimately chose Brain Gutekunst for the position.

This to some could be considered a lateral move, since there was some speculation that the Packers wanted to use Wolf as part of a three-person tandem between Russ Ball, Gutekunst, and himself.

Wolf was the Director of Football Operations for the Packers and was with the organization since 2004.

