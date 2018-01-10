Badgers fall to Nebraska 63-59

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 63-59 on Tuesday night in Lincoln.

Forward Ethan Happ was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points and 11 rebounds on the night. He had a stretch of seven consecutive points to cut Nebraska’s lead from double-digits down to only four with less than five minutes remaining. Nebraska responded, however, pushing the lead back to nine a few possessions later.

Advertisement

Wisconsin did make another push into the Nebraska lead, cutting the lead down to 62-59 with a second left in the game thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from guards Brevin Pritzl and Brad Davison. After Davison cut the Nebraska lead to three, Evan Taylor of the Cornhuskers knocked down a free throw to seal the win for Nebraska.

Davison and Pritzl were two of the three Badgers, along with Happ, to reach double-figures in scoring. They had 15 and 10, respectively.

The Badgers struggled to get support from their bench unit. Aleem Ford was the only player to score off the bench in 26 minutes. He had three points on 1-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-3 from behind the arc. Wisconsin as a team did struggle to shoot from distance. They finished 5-of-29 from 3-point land on the night.

The Badgers will be back in action next Tuesday against No. 5 Purdue on the road.

Related

Comments

comments