Where Wisconsin sits in way-too-early Top 25 polls

Yes, the college football season just ended. And yes, there are still 235 days before Wisconsin opens the season against Western Kentucky. But that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead to what the 2018 season will hold, and that’s exactly what various outlets did by releasing their way-too-early Top 25 polls.

Here’s a very early look at where the national folks see Wisconsin starting in next fall.

Advertisement

Yahoo: No. 5

Land of 10: No. 7

SEC Country: No. 13

Athlon: No. 8

Sporting News: No. 6

ESPN: No. 6

Dallas SportsDay: No. 10

Wisconsin is clearly getting a ton of respect despite needing to replace seven starters on defense and at least one All-American on offense (tight end Troy Fumagalli).

But the progress each year under coach Paul Chryst — going from 10 wins to 11 wins to 13 wins — has clearly gotten everyone’s attention. Combine that with the performance of quarterback Alex Hornibrook and the passing game in the Orange Bowl, the season put together by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, the return of Jim Leonhard for his second season as defensive coordinator and the program’s seemingly never ending ability to fill roster holes on a year-to-year basis likely makes Wisconsin a top-10 team to enter 2018.

Related

Comments

comments