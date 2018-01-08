Packers make it official, name Brian Gutekunst as their new general manager

It’s official.

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday morning that Brian Gutekunst will be their new general manager, replacing Ted Thompson, who will move into a new role with the organization after 13 years.

“We could not be more excited to elevate Brian to the position of general manager,” said Mark Murphy, the team’s President and CEO. “He has earned this opportunity throughout his 19 years with the Packers, proving to not only be a skilled talent evaluator, but a trusted and collaborative leader. His time under the direction of former Packers general managers Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson will undoubtedly serve him well as we work toward our next Super Bowl championship. I am confident that he is the man that will help get us there.”

Gutekunst spent his first 13 years with the organization as a scout, four more as director of college scouting and the last two as the director of player personnel.

“First, I’d like to thank my mentor, Ted Thompson, for his friendship, and I am happy that we will continue to have the chance to work together,” Gutekunst said in a press release. “I want to thank Ron Wolf for giving me my first opportunity with the Packers, and of course Mark Murphy for the faith and trust he has placed in me moving forward.

“I look forward to getting to work with the rest of our talented personnel department and using every avenue available to build the Packers into a championship team again.”

In addition to Gutekunst’s promotion, the team announced Russ Ball had been elevated to executive vice president/director of football operations. Previously, Thompson had held all three titles.

Also, as opposed to how it was set up the last 27 years, Gutekunst, Ball and head coach Mike McCarthy will all report to Murphy directly. In the past, only Thompson reported to him.

“The process of identifying our next general manager gave us the opportunity to analyze our entire football operation,” Murphy said. “While we have enjoyed a lot of success, we need to improve. With that in mind, the head coach, general manager and executive vice president/director of football operations will report to me moving forward. While I understand this is a departure from the Packers’ current structure, it will serve to increase the breadth and frequency of communication and collaboration. Ultimately, it will make the Packers better.”

A press conference to introduce Gutekunst has been set for 1 p.m. on Monday.

