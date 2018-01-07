Report: Packers set to hire Brian Gutekunst as GM

The Green Bay Packers have their new general manager.

As first reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the team will hire Brian Gutekunst, on what ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted was a 5-year deal.

Advertisement

Gutekunst just finished his 19th season with the Packers and his second as the franchise’s Director of Player Personnel. He started his career as a scout, spending 13 years out on the road evaluating talent before becoming the director of college scouting for four seasons in 2012.

The 44-year-old Gutekunst beat out several internal candidates for the job, including Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf and Vice President of Football Administration Russ Ball. He replaces Ted Thompson, who moved into a new role with the organization after 13 years as GM.

Related

Comments

comments