Report: Packers set to bring back former assistant

Mike McCarthy is getting the band back together — sort of.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting the Green Bay Packers are expected to bring Joe Philbin in as their new offensive coordinator. If the name sounds familiar, it should, as Philbin was a member of former coach Mike Sherman’s staff for three years, before serving as McCarthy’s offensive line coach in 2006 and as offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2011.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spoken glowingly of Philbin’s time in Green Bay, which came to an end when he was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coach in 2012. He spent four seasons there before being let go and ending up with the Indianapolis Colts as their offensive line coach and assistant head coach the last two seasons.

In Philbin’s final year in Green Bay, the offense was nearly unstoppable. They led the league in scoring at 35 points per game, were third in total offense and Rodgers threw a career-high 45 touchdowns and earned his first NFL MVP award.

The move follows the news from Friday night that Indianapolis tight ends coach Jim Hostler had been hired as Green Bay’s wide receivers coach.

The Packers still need to find a new quarterbacks coach, and it’s possible they look to an old assistant as well for that job in the form of Ben McAdoo, who was fired as the New York Giants head coach during the season. McAdoo was Green Bay’s tight ends coach from 2006 to 2011 and the quarterbacks coach for two seasons after that.

