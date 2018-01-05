Wisconsin falls at Rutgers 64-60

Wisconsin’s rollercoaster of a season continued Friday night as the Badgers fell at Rutgers 64-60.

The Badgers went on a late 7-0 run to tie the game at 53 with 2:07 left, before guard Corey Sanders drilled a jump shot for Rutgers followed by a 3-pointer to push the lead back to five. Wisconsin would get no closer than four the rest of the way.

It was sloppy game offensively for coach Greg Gard’s team. They had 14 turnovers — one off their season high — and their two best offensive weapons — junior Ethan Happ and freshman Brad Davison — combined for 12 of them.

Happ earned his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but was just 4 of 10 from the field, the first time he’s shot under 53-percent since a win over Penn State back on Dec. 4. The performance came just days after he scored a season-high 28 points against Indiana.

Davison and sophomore Brevin Pritzl led Wisconsin with 13 points each, while Sanders paced Rutgers with 23 points on 10 of 19 shooting.

The loss dropped the Badgers to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. They’ll travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers next Tuesday.

