Report: Packers have their new WRs coach

The Green Bay Packers have their new wide receivers coach.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the team is expected to hire Indianapolis Colts tight ends coach Jim Hostler.

A Pennsylvania native, just like Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Hostler spent the last two years coaching the tight ends with the Colts, though most of his career has been spent tutoring the wide receivers. That includes with the Colts in 2015 and the Baltimore Ravens for six seasons.

Hostler was on the same staff as McCarthy in 2005 with the San Francisco 49ers and for two years with the New Orleans Saints. He replaces Luke Getsy, who left after the season to be the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State.

