Packers: David Bakhtiari named second-team All-Pro

He didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but David Bakhtiari is once again an All-Pro.

The Associated Press released its All-Pro teams on Friday and the Green Bay Packers left tackle was a second-team pick. It’s the second straight year that he’s earned that distinction. Bakhtiari received 10 votes, 14 fewer than Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth — the first-team selection.

Bakhtiari started a career-low 12 games this season due to injury, but when healthy, he stonewalled nearly ever rusher he came up against. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest grade of any left tackle in the NFL.

According to Packers.com, wide receiver Jeff Janis earned two votes for his work on special teams.

