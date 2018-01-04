Report: Packers part ways with OC Edgar Bennett and QB coach Alex Van Pelt

It’s been nearly three months since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone, but the impact of that injury is still be felt in Green Bay right now.

Just two days after news broke that defensive coordinator Dom Capers and two of his assistants were being let go, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that the team was also parting ways with offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

Advertisement

It means at least five members of coach Mike McCarthy’s staff are out, including Bennett, who had been with the organization since 2001 after playing six years for the Packers in the mid-1990s. It’s by far the biggest shakeup since McCarthy took the job in 2006 with only the carnage in 2008 a real comparison.

Nearly all of the moves, perhaps even the replacement of Ted Thompson as general manager, came as a result of the team losing Rodgers in Week 6. At that point, Green Bay was 4-1 and looking every bit of a Super Bowl contender. By the time Rodgers returned in mid-December, the Packers were 7-6 and had been exposed as a pretender. That forced everyone, including the franchise, to look in the mirror and realize how mediocre the team was without the two-time MVP.

Related

Comments

comments