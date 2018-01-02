Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards to return for his senior year

MADISON — T.J. Edwards is coming back for his senior year.

The Wisconsin linebacker made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I could be more excited for my senior season at Wisconsin! This program means the world to me and I can’t wait to get back to work to finish what we started,” Edwards wrote.

The team’s second-leading tackler this season, Edwards was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the country.

The former high school quarterback told reporters last week that he had received a come back to school grade by the draft advisory committee. Despite all the production and success Edwards has had in his three years as a starter, there were still questions about his speed.

“That’s the hard part,” Edwards said last Thursday prior to the Badgers beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. “That’s why I’m saying I’m still on the fence just because there are so many things that go into it. It’s kind of tough.”

Getting Edwards back is huge for a defense that was tops in the Big Ten and among the best to ever be assembled at Wisconsin. The Badgers lose seven starters, including cornerback Nick Nelson, who declared for the draft after the Orange Bowl. Having Edwards to man the middle of the defense among so many new faces should help significantly.

