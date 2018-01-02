Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61: Last word

MADISON — Ethan Happ scored a season-high 28 points as Wisconsin topped Indiana 71-61 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Happ

You could tell almost from the tip that Happ was going to have a big night. He had an hand in the first 10 points for Wisconsin — scoring seven himself and dishing out an assist for the other basket. The Hoosiers, like most of Happ’s career, had no answer for the big man, as he scored at least 19 points for the fourth time in six games against Indiana.

But it wasn’t just his scoring. He had nine rebounds, six on the offensive end, while finishing with four assists, two blocks and season-high four steals.

It was a dominant all around effort from one of the best two-way players the Badgers have ever had.

The good: Fight

These Badgers won’t be pushed around, at least not by an Indiana team that was essentially called soft by Hoosiers coach Archie Miller afterwards. Feeding off the energy provided by Happ, guard Brad Davison and reserve Aaron Moesch, Wisconsin dominated the boards, out rebounding the Hoosiers 30-22, including a 13-7 advantage on the offensive end. It seemed like nearly every loose ball ended up in the Badgers hands, and that wouldn’t have been possible without the effort they showed pretty much all night.

The not so good: Injuries

It didn’t happen in the game, but Wisconsin was once again hit by an injury to a guard, this time sophomore Brevin Pritzl. Coach Greg Gard said he injured his head during the team’s shoot around earlier on Tuesday and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out. Pritzl is going through the concussion protocol and won’t return until he clears that.

Stat of the game: 14

That’s how many points Davison had in the game, all of which came after halftime. The freshman was 4-of-8 from the field, including drilling a pair of 3-pointers to help the Badgers build their lead.

What they said:

“I think it’s something here at Wisconsin where it’s always next man up. That’s been how we transition putting new guys in different roles. Not just guys getting hurt, but also guys having to switch positions due to those injuries. I think we’ve done a great job doing that.”

— Ethan Happ on playing without D’Mitrik Trice, Kobe King and now Pritzl.

In Case You Missed It:

— Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the crowd with friend and big Wisconsin fan Andy North.

— Wisconsin has now won 16 straight games against Indiana at the Kohl Center.

— Due to the injury to Pritzl, freshman Nate Reuvers made the first start of his career.

— Senior Aaron Moesch played a career-high 25 minutes.

— Juniors Andy Van Vliet and Alex Illikainen did not play in the game.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (9-7, 2-1) takes on Rutgers (10-5, 0-2) in New Jersey on Friday night. It’s the first game of a stretch where the Badgers play five of six away from Madison.

