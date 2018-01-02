Report: Packers extend coach Mike McCarthy’s contract

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has had his contract extended.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team extended his deal by one year and it now runs through the 2019 season. The extension, according to Demovsky, happened during the season and has no connection to the news that general manager Ted Thompson’s tenure is over.

McCarthy has won six division titles, been to the NFC title game four times and won the Super Bowl in 2010. At 7-9, this season was the first time the Packers had missed the playoffs under McCarthy since 2008, and it’s just the second time in his 12 years they’ve had a sub. 500 record.

The decision to extend McCarthy’s deal does not guarantee he’ll be the coach in 2018. It’s possible, and potentially likely, that the new general manager will want his own coach. However, if the new GM comes from inside the organization, that could end up being a good things for McCarthy’s chances of sticking around.

