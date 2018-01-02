Packers start search for new GM as Ted Thompson moves into a different role

It’s official.

Ted Thompson is no longer the Green Bay Packers general manager.

The franchise made the announcement Tuesday morning, a day after news broke of the decision to move on from Thompson. He will stay with the franchise as a senior advisor to football operations.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager for the past 13 years. This is a special place and we’ve had some success along the way, but it’s the relationships that I value most,” Thompson said in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with many dedicated people throughout the organization and I can’t thank Mark Murphy, Mike McCarthy, the football-operations staff and our scouts enough for their friendship and support.

“Additionally, I want to thank every player that has stepped on the field for us. This is the players’ game and I appreciate all the sacrifices they have made for the Packers. I look forward to supporting this team in my new role as we strive to win another championship.”

President/CEO Mark Murphy thanked Thompson for his time with the franchise that included six NFC North titles, nine playoff appearances, three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl title.

“I want to thank Ted for his tireless efforts as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers for these past 13 seasons,” Murphy said in the release. “Fortunately, Ted will remain involved in our personnel department as we work to win another championship. We will begin an immediate search for the next general manager of the Green Bay Packers.”

Murphy will address the media early Tuesday afternoon.

