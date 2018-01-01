Reports: Packers fire DC Dom Capers

Dom Capers is out.

As first reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers fired their longtime defensive coordinator following Sunday’s 35-11 loss to Detroit. It brought an end to Capers’ 9-year tenure with the franchise to an end, a tenure during in which he had success early but was often unable to consistently put a good product on the field.

Though injuries were certainly an issue throughout this season, especially in the secondary, Capers’ unit finished No. 22 in total defense and No. 26 in scoring defense.

This is just the second time coach Mike McCarthy has fired his defensive coordinator since taking over the team in 2006. He also sent Bob Sanders packing following the 2008 season, which also happened to be the last time — before 2017 — the team failed to make the playoffs and had a losing record.

Reports indicate more coaching moves could be coming on the defensive side of the ball.

