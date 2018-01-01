Report: Ted Thompson moving into new role, Packers start search for new GM

The Green Bay Packers are now looking for a new defensive coordinator and a new general manager.

On the same day that news broke that Dom Capers would not be returning for a 10th season, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that longtime general manager Ted Thompson will move into a new role with the team and the franchise would be looking for a new GM.

Thompson was hired as the Packers GM in Jan. 2005 and helped rebuild a team that was old and hurting in terms of the salary cap. His boldest move came early in his tenure when he — despite having Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on his roster — selected Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He stuck with him through all the drama when Favre left the team following the 2007 season. And it paid off, as along with coach Mike McCarthy, Thompson and Rodgers made the Packers among the most successful franchises in the NFL, including a win in Super Bowl XLV.

However, since that magical run in 2010, Green Bay hasn’t been able to get over the hump, playing in two more NFC title games, but not getting to the Super Bowl. Many have criticized his draft and develop strategy that often left the coaching staff having to get rookies and undrafted free agents up to speed quickly. When he did dip into free agency last offseason, the results were mixed.

Green Bay will begin their search for a new GM immediately, but the Packers may not need to look far. There are several in-house candidates, including Vice President of Football Administration Russ Ball, Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf and Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst.

