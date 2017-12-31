Report: Packers to part ways with Capers

There are a pair of moves expected to be made among the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers is not expected to return to the team following Sunday’s season finale against the Lions in Detroit, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Capers has been with the Packers since the 2009 season. The 67-year-old was in charge of the Green Bay defense for their last Super Bowl victory in 2010, but since then has not operated a defense to finish in the top 10. The year the Packers won the Super Bowl the defensed finished fifth overall.

Capers has held jobs in the NFL since 1986 and has had two head coaching stops in his career. His first was as the first head coach in Carolina Panthers history from 1995-98. After that he was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2001-05 before being fired.

ESPN’s Schefter also reports that Green Bay wide receivers coach Luke Getsy is leaving his current role to become the offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach at Mississippi State.

Getsy was hired by Green bay in 2014 before being promoted to the wide receiver coach prior to last season.

Mississippi State just hired Joe Moorhead as their head coach to replace Dan Mullen. Moorhead formerly was an assistant coach at Akron, where Getsy played under him in 2005-06.

