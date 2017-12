MIAMI — Wisconsin earned its fourth straight bowl win Saturday night, taking care of Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl.

On a national stage, the Badgers proved to be the better team, erasing a 14-3 deficit and outscoring the Hurricanes 31-10 over the final three quarters.

As you’d expect, there was plenty of reaction on social media. Here’s a look at some of the best from current, former and future Badgers, along with a collection of random tweets thrown in.

