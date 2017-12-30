Packers ink C Corey Linsley to a 3-year contract extension

Fans of the Green Bay Packers won’t be sweating the loss of the team’s most important free agents come March.

A day after locking up wide receiver Davonte Adams on a 4-year, $58 million contract extension, the team announced it had signed center Corey Linsley to a contract extension of his own. According to ESPN, the deal is for three years and worth $25.5 million.

A fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Ohio State, Linsley has started 53 games, including all 15 so far this year. In fact, he’s the only player on Green Bay’s offense to have played every snap in 2017.

The signing brings the Packers total number of unrestricted free agents down to nine, with the most notable names being safety Morgan Burnett, guard Jahri Evans and cornerback Davon House.

After Linsley’s signing was announced, a number of current and former teammates took to social media to congratulate him.

