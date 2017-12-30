Bucks beat Thunder 97-95

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-95 on Friday night thanks to last second heroics from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo finished with a team high 23 points on the night. His final two came on a dunk over Russell Westbrook of the Thunder with 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation. Westbrook had tied the game at 95 with a 3-pointer on the previous possession. He finished an assist shy of a triple-double, posting a line of 40 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists.

The play was controversial as it appeared Antetokounmpo’s left foot was on the baseline as he went past Oklahoma City’s Josh Huestis before dunking as Westbrook challenged the shot. The play was not called correctly on the floor, nor was it reviewed by the officiating crew.

Milwaukee placed four players in double-figures scoring, as Khris Middleton, John Henson, and Tony Snell all scored 15 or more. Guard Eric Bledsoe had an off night and was the only player in the starting lineup to not score 20 points, he finished with eight.

The Bucks are off for the rest of 2017. They resume action on New Year’s Day north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is at 6:30PM.

