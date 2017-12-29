Packers sign WR Davante Adams to contract extension

Davante Adams isn’t going anywhere.

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they had signed the wide receiver to a contract extension. Adams was due to become a free agent in March.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it is a 4-year deal worth $58.75 million with an $18 million signing bonus. His $14.7 million per year average makes him among the top-5 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Since being a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old Adams has caught 237 passes for 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns. But it’s really been the last 25 games where he’s turned it on, scoring 19 of his touchdowns during that time and putting together four 100-yard games.

“He’s making a lot of money this year. Hopefully we pay him sooner rather than later,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Dec. 15. “He’s a talented a guy who has just proven it week after week. He’s tough to guard.”

The only concern about handing Adams the big deal is his history of concussions. He’s suffered three over the last 14 months, including two on illegal hits this year, the latest coming against Carolina on Dec. 17. That proved to be the end of his season as he was inactive last week and coach Mike McCarthy has ruled him out for Sunday’s finale against Detroit.

According to Spotrac.com, Adams was among 11 Packers set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. His signing likely moves the focus to center Corey Linsley and safety Morgan Burnett.

A number of NFL players, including current and former teammates of Adams, took to social media to congratulate him.

