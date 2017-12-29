Orange Bowl preview: (6) Wisconsin vs (11) Miami

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (12-1, 9-0) vs the No. 1(10-2, 7-1)

The time: 7 p.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The TV coverage: ESPN with Steve Levy and Brian Griese in the both, and Molly McGrath and Todd McShay on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin’s John Clay ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers beat Miami 20-14 in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl.

The series: Tied 2-2

The line: Wisconsin -4.5

The Badgers injury report:

OUT

Season:

WR Quintez Cephus (leg)

S Patrick Johnson (arm)

RB Taiwan Deal (leg)

LB Jack Cichy (knee)

LB Zack Baun (foot)

RB Sam Brodner (knee)

LB Mason Stokke (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

RB Bradrick Shaw (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

1) Finishing strong

There was plenty of disappointment after Wisconsin fell to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game as conference championship and College Football Playoff hopes were dealt a death blow. That was a hard pill for the players to swallow and will probably stick with them for some time. Still, almost to a man, they talked this week of bouncing back and finishing strong. It’s a team that is heavy on veterans, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and they desperately want to get the taste of the loss to the Buckeyes out of their mouths. Only way for that to happen is to finish strong and beat Miami.

2) Road game

Bowl games are usually played on a neutral field, but that won’t be the case on Saturday as Miami will be playing at its home venue — Hard Rock Stadium. The Badgers have prepared like it will be a road game and are expecting a hostile environment. A silver lining for Wisconsin is that coach Paul Chryst is 13-1 in true road games since taking over the program in 2015.

3) Turnovers

This is pretty simple. Miami forces turnovers in bunches (they do have that whole turnover chain thing for a reason) and Wisconsin turns the ball over in bunches. If those season-long trends continues on Saturday night, the chances the Hurricanes come away with a win are pretty high. If Badgers’ quarterback Alex Hornibrook avoids the big mistake — he’s got the most interceptions (15) of any Wisconsin quarterback in a single season since at least 1997 — a fourth-straight bowl win seems likely.

4) Run, Badgers, run

Few teams were running the ball better than Notre Dame when the Irish came to Miami in early November. They had gone five straight games of 300 yards or more and all the Hurricanes did was hold them to 109 yards on 36 carries. Miami will be hoping to do the same thing against Wisconsin’s 21st ranked rushing attack that is averaging 229 yards per game.

One thing the Badgers have going for them, though, is they are pretty fresh, especially in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor. The freshman phenom took a lot of punishment on his way to rushing for 1,847 yards and likely benefited greatly from not taking any hits the last few weeks. If he’s close to 100-percent, watch out.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Jonathan Taylor needs 79 yards to set the single-season FBS rushing record for a freshman, which is currently held by Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson.

yards to set the single-season FBS rushing record for a freshman, which is currently held by Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson. A win would give Wisconsin 13 for the season, which would be a school record. For perspective, the Badgers won a total of 14 games in the five years prior to Barry Alvarez’s arrival in 1990.

for the season, which would be a school record. For perspective, the Badgers won a total of games in the five years prior to Barry Alvarez’s arrival in 1990. Saturday’s game will be the final one for 12 seniors that combined to play in 556 games during their careers, including 233 starts.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Miami 24

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 27, Miami 21

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Miami 6

Danny Cunningham’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Miami 14

NATIONAL PREDICTIONS

Picking Wisconsin

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Steven Lassan, Athlon

Mitch Light, Athlon

Bryan Fischer, Athlon

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report

Pete Fiutak, CollegeFootballNews.com

Andy Staples, SI.com

Bruce Felman, SI.com

Joan Niesen, SI.com

Chris Johnson, SI.com

Molly Geary, SI.com

Scooby Axson, SI.com

Pat Forde, Yahoo.com

Jace Evans, USA Today

Paul Myerberg, USA Today

George Schroeder, USA Today

Erick Smith, USA Today

Eddie Timanus, USA Today

Dan Wolken, USA Today

Picking Miami

Bill Bender, Sporting News

Eric Single, SI.com

