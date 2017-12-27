Milwaukee Bucks unveil new uniform

The Milwaukee Bucks officially unveiled their “City Edition” jerseys on Wednesday morning.

The Bucks uniforms are titled “Cream City” as a nod to the City of Milwaukee.

This season the NBA apparel underwent a massive change as Nike is now the official provider of all on-court apparel. Previously, Adidas sports had been the apparel provider of the NBA from 2006 until August of 2017. All teams have unveiled their new uniforms, which will be worn on a limited basis.

More photos of the new “Cream City” City Edition Milwaukee Bucks uniform set can be found here.

