Milwaukee Bucks fall to Bulls 115-106

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their second consecutive game on Tuesday night by a score of 115-106 to the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s leading scorer with 28 points. He added in seven rebounds and four assists on the night as well. Guard Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points for the Bucks while collecting five rebounds and six assists, and forward Khris Middleton scored 16 points on a very inefficient 5-of-18 shooting.

The Bulls were led by forward Nikola Mirotic. He scored 24 points in 28 minutes off the bench for Chicago. The Bulls are now 8-2 since Mirotic returned from multiple facial fractures as a result of a preseason fight with teammate Bobby Portis.

Chicago had five players reach double-players in scoring, including guard Kris Dunn who finished with 20 points and 12 assists on the night.

This is the second time in the past 11 days the Bucks and Bulls have met on the hardwood, with Chicago winning both matchups in Milwaukee.

With Antetokounmpo scoring 28 points it gives him 22 consecutive games of scoring over 20 points. That moves him into second place in Bucks history for most consecutive 20-point games. Kareem Abdul-Jabaar holds the franchise record. He strung together 39 consecutive 20-point games between November of 1974 and February of 1975.

The Bucks will return to action on Thursday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

