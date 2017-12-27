Last Shots: Wisconsin 82, Chicago State 70

MADISON – The Wisconsin Badgers defeated Chicago State 82-70 at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night in their next-to-last non-conference game of the season.

Seventeen last shots for the 17 points scored by Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson in a sloppy victory over Chicago State.

1. There are no such things as ‘bad wins’ in sports. Victories are hard to come by, no matter how easy they may look at times for some teams. That being said, Wisconsin would have preferred Wednesday night’s victory over Chicago State look a little better than it did.

2. The Cougars came into the Kohl Center as losers of their last nine games, with eight of them coming by double-digits. Chicago State had played four Power-5 opponents before Wednesday. They were 0-4 with the closest loss being 95-62 on the road against Iowa to open the season. More notably, Chicago State was trailing Northwestern 55-8 at half time of their December 11 matchup.

3. The best way to encapsulate Chicago State’s season so far is that they have not yet defeated an NCAA Division 1 team.

4. The betting line closed with Wisconsin as 30.5-point favorites. This was supposed to be an easy victory for the Badgers to gear up for the resumption of Big Ten play. It was anything but that.

5. Chicago State did struggle in the first half. In the first 20 minutes, it was evident that Wisconsin was more talented than the Cougars. They went to the locker rooms at halftime with Wisconsin holding a 41-24 lead. The Badgers did some things they were happy with and looked to be on their way to a blowout win. The second half was a different story.

6. “I thought we had until tonight,” said coach Greg Gard on whether or not his team had made progress defensively. “I thought there were areas that I referred to that we had taken steps forward in. Even in the first half I thought we did some good things. In the second half, for whatever reason, we were much more porous in terms of what we were trying to stop or attempting to stop, and gave them confidence early [in the half].”

7. After the break, the teams went back-and-forth for the first seven minutes of the half before Chicago State went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead down to single digits for the first time since the 9:43 mark of the first half.

8. While the Badgers were able to push their lead back to as many as 17, the game certainly didn’t leave Wisconsin satisfied, and it shouldn’t have.

9. Forward Ethan Happ was the leading scorer for Wisconsin. He had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists on the night. The was a game where the Badgers needed everything they got from him. There certainly have been nights when Wisconsin has needed Happ’s best to either win or keep games close, but Chicago State wasn’t expected to be one of them.

10. There were times when Happ certainly struggled defensively against the Cougars. For much of the time he was matched up against Chicago State center Deionte Simmons. Simmons was the games’ leading scorer, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He, like Happ, scored 10 of his points in the second half.

11. Guard Brad Davison had a tough night shooting on his way to 15 points. He was 3-of-10 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point arc. He was 7-of-8 at the charity stripe on the night. Davison’s shooting wasn’t the main story of his night, however. More on that below.

12. Like previously stated, all wins count the same, but this one certainly could have looked better for Wisconsin.

13. Davison’s shoulder troubles continued in the first half against Chicago State. Ninety seconds into the game he was forced to leave and retreat to Wisconsin’s locker room after re-aggravating an injury he’s been battling since the team’s first road trip of the year. Davison spent roughly five minutes of real-time in the locker room before emerging to cheers and returning to the bench. Shortly after that he ran back into the tunnel and had the shoulder brace he wears re-adjusted. Davison then returned to the floor at the 14:49 mark in the first period. He quickly buried a 3-pointer on the next possession.

14. In the second half, Davison had to leave the game and retreat to the locker room once again with 5:14 remaining in regulation. He spent approximately two minutes of real-time getting checked out before emerging to the bench and heading to the scorers’ table. He checked back in with 4:38 left in the game.

15. While the 15 points scored show up in the box score next to Davison’s name for Wisconsin, the three trips to and from the locker room don’t. He was not made available for postgame comment.

16. Davison also did draw his 15th and 16th charges on the night. This is the second consecutive game in which he has had two charges drawn. He attempted to get a third call in the second half, however, just like the game against UW-Green Bay, he was whistled for a block on that try.

17. Wisconsin now has one final non-conference game left on the schedule. They play host to UMass-Lowell on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Game time is 3pm. The River Hawks are currently 6-6 on the season, and have not yet squared off with a Power-5 opponent.

