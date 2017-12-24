Vikings 16, Packers 0: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — On a frigid night at Lambeau Field, Minnesota held Green Bay scoreless in a 16-0 win, earning a season sweep and handing the Packers their second home shutout of the year.

Play of the Game

With Green Bay trailing 10-0 just before halftime and sitting at the Minnesota 15-yard line, Vikings’ safety Harrison Smith read the eyes of quarterback Brett Hundley and cut in front of tight end Lance Kendricks for a drive-ending interception. The Packers would get back in the red zone later in the game, but that was their best chance to get on the board and put some pressure on Minnesota.

Game Balls

Offense: Offensive line

In the first matchup of the season, the Vikings terrorized a beat up offensive line to the tune of four sacks and constant pressure. This time around, and just as beat up, the Packers held their own. Despite losing right tackle Jason Spriggs on the first play of the game, Hundley was sacked just once and had a ton of time to throw much of the night. On the ground, Green Bay piled up 113 yards, nearly 30 more than Minnesota was allowing coming into the game.

Defense: Kenny Clark

Green Bay’s defense played well for the most part and Clark was a big reason why. The second-year defensive lineman had five tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two more quarterback hurries. He was part of a unit that held the Vikings to a season-low 236 yards.

There were few positives on that side of the ball this year but Clark, along with fellow defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Dean Lowry give the Packers some hope moving forward.

Special Teams: N/A

In their own words

“We didn’t put the ball in the end zone. It’s as simple as that. We had opportunities and missed on [those] opportunities. [I’ve] never felt more defeated, more embarrassed about a performance. We had opportunities and we didn’t connect when we did.”

— WR Randall Cobb on the offensive performance

“It’s so frustrating. Just because of the fact that I know what I can do. I know what my expectations of myself [are]. They’re higher than a person watching TV at this moment, any coach. I’m putting in the work. I’m doing what I have to do. But to go out there and not be consistent, which is my number one goal, and just give our team an opportunity to win each game, that hurts.”

— QB Brett Hundley on his struggles

In Case You Missed It

— It was 10 degrees at kickoff and it felt like 0 degrees with the windchill.

— Green Bay’s offense didn’t cross midfield until there were 4:00 left in the second quarter

— Quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed his eighth game of the season after being put on injured reserve earlier in the week once Green Bay had been eliminated from the playoffs.

— Injuries continued to pile up for Green Bay

RT Jason Spriggs (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

TE Richard Rodgers (shoulder)

WR Jordy Nelson (shoulder)

— Wide receiver Jeff Janis third-quarter catch was his first of the year.

— Wide receiver Michael Clark caught the first pass of his career in the fourth quarter. He finished with three catches for 36 yards.

Inside the Numbers

0 — That’s the number of points the Packers scored on Saturday, the second time they’ve been shutout at home this season.

0 — That’s the number of teams that had been shutout twice in the same season since the last time the Packers had it happen to them in 2006.

0 — That’s the number of touchdowns Brett Hundley threw in five starts at Lambeau Field.

239 — That’s how many yards the Packers had, the second-fewest they’ve managed in a game this year.

What’s Next

Green Bay (7-8) travels to Detroit (7-6) next Sunday (12 p.m.) for the regular season finale.

