Bucks fall to Hornets 111-106

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Charlotte Hornets 111-106 on the road Saturday night. Milwaukee was without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo missed the game with a sore right knee.

In Antetokounmpo’s absence the Bucks were led in scoring by forward Khris Middleton and guard Eric Bledsoe. They had 31 and 16, respectively. Center John Henson also had 16 points on the night.

Advertisement

The Bucks opened the second half on a 19-2 run to lead the Hornets by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but they allowed the Hornets back into the game with a 17-6 run of their own. Charlotte was lead by Dwight Howard who had 21 points and 16 rebounds. Howard left Friday night’s game against Milwaukee with a dislocated ring finger on his left hand.

The Hornets put six players in double-figures, with three of them coming off of the bench. Frank Kaminsky and Treveon Graham each had 14 points as reserves and Jeremy Lamb has 13.

Guard Kemba Walker scored 19 points and had eight assists for Charlotte. He, like Howard, also left Friday night’s game. Walker hit his head on the floor with less than 2 minutes remaining and was checked for a concussion.

The Bucks will return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.

Related

Comments

comments