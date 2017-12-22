Man in custody after incident at Lambeau Field

Police say they have one man in custody after an early afternoon incident at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

According to chief Andrew Smith, the 20-year-old suspect — upset after being fired from his food service vendor job earlier this month for an incident with a co-worker — rammed that co-worker’s vehicle with his own vehicle Friday afternoon in the stadium’s parking lot. The victim took off on foot, running back to the stadium via the loading dock ramp. The suspect pursued him but crashed moments later and was taken into custody.

During the incident, the suspect damaged five vehicles, but no one was injured.

Police were initially called to the stadium for a report of an active shooter, but no guns or any other weapons were found in the suspect’s possession. The county’s bomb squad was on scene to look over the suspect’s vehicle but only as a precaution.

